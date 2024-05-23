TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,942 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,942 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Zoetis worth $138,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.90. 1,944,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

