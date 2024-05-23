TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $77,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.14. 843,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

