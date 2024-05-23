TD Cowen Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $9.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 16,526,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

