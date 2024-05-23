TD Cowen Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $125.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

NYSE AER traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.52. 238,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $93.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

