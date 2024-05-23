TD Cowen Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $19.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

