TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $265.71 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.52. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.