Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.