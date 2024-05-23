Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

