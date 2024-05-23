Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

