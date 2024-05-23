The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Chemours Trading Down 2.3 %

CC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.99. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

