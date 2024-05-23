The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $1,670,107.32 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. 2,156,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.