The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,429. The company has a market cap of $391.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

