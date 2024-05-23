Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after acquiring an additional 123,216 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after buying an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $150,794,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Okta Stock Down 0.5 %

OKTA opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

