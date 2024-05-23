Tidemark LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.29. 1,964,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,093. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

