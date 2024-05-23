Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 692 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,827. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.