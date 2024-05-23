Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 692 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,827. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
