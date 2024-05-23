Tidemark LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $772.24. 317,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.13 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

