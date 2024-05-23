Tidemark LLC Buys Shares of 985 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,033. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

