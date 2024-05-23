Tidemark LLC Invests $137,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Price Performance

Alphatec stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 239,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.