Tidemark LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 36,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

