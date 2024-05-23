Tidemark LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.16. 154,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $277.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

