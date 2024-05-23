Tidemark LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,989. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

