Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

