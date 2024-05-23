Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Trading Halts Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.