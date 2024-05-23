Tidemark LLC Purchases Shares of 941 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $4,514,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

