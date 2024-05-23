Tidemark LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $766.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

