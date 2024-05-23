Tidemark LLC Takes Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 124,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA YYY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,650. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

