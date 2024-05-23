Todd Nightingale Sells 65,447 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 26th, Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $677,555.20.

Fastly stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 339,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

