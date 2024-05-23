Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.