Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $35,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

