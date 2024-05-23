Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $400.90 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $408.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

