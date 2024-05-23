Truist Financial Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

