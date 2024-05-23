TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRX. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.59.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

