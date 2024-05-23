U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.