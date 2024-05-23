U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
USEG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.