UBS Group Raises Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.25

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 2,810,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.