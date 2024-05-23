Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.42. The company had a trading volume of 876,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.43. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

