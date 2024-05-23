Union Savings Bank Acquires 376 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,178,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $12,102,000. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 1,365,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.