Union Savings Bank Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 492,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

