Union Savings Bank Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Union Savings Bank raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 77,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 602,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in General Electric by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 260,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,755. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

