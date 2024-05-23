United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 955,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

