United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,183. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

