United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of X opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

