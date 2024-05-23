UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $517.00 and last traded at $517.66. 605,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,160,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $475.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 59,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,462,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

