Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 86,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 613,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

