US Bancorp DE Buys 1,543,838 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,146,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 4,506,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

