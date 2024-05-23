US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.64. 1,413,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.