US Bancorp DE Has $164.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $164,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.24. 1,411,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,311. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

