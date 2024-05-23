US Bancorp DE Sells 9,783 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $156,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.51. 395,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.21. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

