US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $60.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,316,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in US Foods by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 737,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

