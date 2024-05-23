Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.81. 2,082,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,521. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

