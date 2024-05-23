Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,340 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,972,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,038. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

