Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 4,095 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

